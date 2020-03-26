American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,240,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.69% of American Water Works worth $152,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $3,042,010,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 354.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,912,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,006,000 after buying an additional 1,492,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Water Works by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,866,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,090,000 after buying an additional 491,590 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,869,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,677,000 after buying an additional 305,935 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,095,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $644,629.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $853,988.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,920.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock opened at $110.45 on Thursday. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $141.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

