American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of American Woodmark worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut American Woodmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on American Woodmark from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD traded down $4.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.60. 21,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,449. The company has a market cap of $836.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.84 and a 200 day moving average of $97.34. American Woodmark Co. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.16). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $395.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

