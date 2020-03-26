Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amerisafe’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Amerisafe posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amerisafe will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amerisafe.

Get Amerisafe alerts:

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.94. Amerisafe had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.39 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Amerisafe in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amerisafe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

In other Amerisafe news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $73,913.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,241.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,087,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,428,000 after buying an additional 87,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,865,000 after buying an additional 22,549 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,189,000 after buying an additional 28,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 604,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,884,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 339,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,421,000 after buying an additional 21,702 shares in the last quarter.

Amerisafe stock traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.47. 95,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,719. Amerisafe has a 12 month low of $48.02 and a 12 month high of $80.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.21. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amerisafe (AMSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.