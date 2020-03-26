Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to announce $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.42 to $4.08. Amgen reported earnings per share of $3.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year earnings of $15.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.91 to $16.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $16.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.04 to $18.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.36.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,772,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 126,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Amgen by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 48,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $193.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

