Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Raised by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 1.9% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $59,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.91.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $197.05. 477,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,565,924. The company has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

