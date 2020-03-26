AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Stock Rating Lowered by SunTrust Banks

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) was downgraded by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $60.16 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $45.04 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $586.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 32,721 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $2,030,338.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,797.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ralph Henderson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $676,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,397.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,689 shares of company stock worth $5,198,031. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,808,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,354,000 after acquiring an additional 48,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 15.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,777,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,940,000 after purchasing an additional 649,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,257,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,107,000 after purchasing an additional 621,404 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

