Amon (AMN) Trading 15% Lower Over Last Week

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Amon token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bancor Network and IDEX. Amon has a total market cap of $333,161.61 and $429.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Amon has traded down 15% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.68 or 0.02573715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00194362 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00042158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034250 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 593,032,044 tokens. Amon’s official website is amon.tech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech.

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

