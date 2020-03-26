Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Analysts expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.69. Amphenol posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $107.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cross Research downgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.66. 48,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $110.24. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

