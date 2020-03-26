Ampleforth (AMPL) Achieves Market Cap of $3.78 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Ampleforth token can now be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00019991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded up 103.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00050417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000675 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $329.19 or 0.04869645 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00063986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036677 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014711 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010543 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003458 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth is a token. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 9,055,392 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,796,131 tokens. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#.

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

