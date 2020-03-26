AmsterdamCoin (AMS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $36,885.60

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 26th. One AmsterdamCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. In the last week, AmsterdamCoin has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. AmsterdamCoin has a total market capitalization of $36,885.60 and approximately $8,124.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin Coin Profile

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. The official website for AmsterdamCoin is amsterdamcoin.com. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin.

AmsterdamCoin Coin Trading

AmsterdamCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmsterdamCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmsterdamCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

