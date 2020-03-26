Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Update

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the February 27th total of 55,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ASYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th.

In other Amtech Systems news, Director Robert M. Averick acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $43,435.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Averick acquired 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $113,950.00. Insiders acquired 35,115 shares of company stock worth $177,334 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASYS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Amtech Systems by 7,568.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 434.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 14,772 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.97% of the company’s stock.

ASYS stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.48. The stock had a trading volume of 60,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,059. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $63.03 million, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.98. Amtech Systems has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $7.96.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $20.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. Amtech Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

