Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 104,712 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 86.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,712 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of Universal Insurance worth $6,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Universal Insurance by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,267,000 after acquiring an additional 17,640 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 52,836 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 303,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 62,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 205,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 71,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $107,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,485,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,986,733.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Downes purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $64,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,488,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,842,907.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,000 shares of company stock worth $191,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $589.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $32.46.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

