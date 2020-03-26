Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 135,768 Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 212.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,768 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Afya worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Afya by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,265,000 after acquiring an additional 540,573 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,326,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Afya by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 677,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 94,784 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Afya by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 663,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,941,000 after purchasing an additional 124,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Afya by 452.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 606,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,458,000 after purchasing an additional 497,086 shares during the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AFYA opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90. Afya Limited has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AFYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Afya from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Afya from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Afya from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Afya in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

