Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 31,916 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,916 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of EPR Properties worth $7,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPR. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,476,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 803.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 16,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised EPR Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on EPR Properties from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.57.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $172,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,790.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.73. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.68.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.88). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $170.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.16%. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.72%.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

