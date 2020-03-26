Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,411 Shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of ITT worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in ITT by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in ITT by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in ITT by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ITT from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.38.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $46.03 on Thursday. ITT Inc has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $75.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.74.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.17 million. ITT had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ITT Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.85%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

