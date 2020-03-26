Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 321.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMAT opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $424.35 million, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.24. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $38.64.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 15.30%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Sidoti upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $178,386.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,979,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,601,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $999,526.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,952,166 shares in the company, valued at $108,078,797.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,681. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

