Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,181 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of PacWest Bancorp worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 236.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

In related news, Director Robert A. Stine bought 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake bought 4,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.14 per share, with a total value of $147,603.60. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,740 shares of company stock worth $474,232 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.38. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $40.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

