Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 92.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,402 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of ASGN worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in ASGN by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in ASGN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in ASGN by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,008,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,281,000 after purchasing an additional 67,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN stock opened at $33.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.46. ASGN Inc has a 1-year low of $29.04 and a 1-year high of $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.12.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ASGN Inc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ASGN. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ASGN from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered ASGN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ASGN from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

