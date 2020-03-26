Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,492 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap worth $5,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 726,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,389,000 after purchasing an additional 27,179 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,101,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,617,000 after buying an additional 144,400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 41,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 21.77, a quick ratio of 21.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $39.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is 113.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, EVP Steven Chuslo acquired 5,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $84,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 280,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,579.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $714,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,186 shares of company stock valued at $189,576. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.