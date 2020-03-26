Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,484 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $15.92 on Thursday. Liberty Global PLC has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 99.83%.

LBTYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

