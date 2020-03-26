Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Southwest Gas worth $6,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwest Gas by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

NYSE:SWX opened at $61.14 on Thursday. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $92.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $848.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.83 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 55.33%.

In other Southwest Gas news, CEO John P. Hester purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.41 per share, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,080.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jane Lewis-Raymond acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.57 per share, for a total transaction of $105,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,270.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $656,350. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.