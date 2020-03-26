Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 18,897 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,897 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Unum Group worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNM. ValuEngine downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Unum Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

UNM opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

