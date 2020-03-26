Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 63,404 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,616 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,404 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Toll Brothers worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 853.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 336,245 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,993,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,744,000 after buying an additional 298,618 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,869,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 399,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,801,000 after buying an additional 226,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $21.70 on Thursday. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average is $39.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. Wedbush raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated an “average” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $691,045.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. East bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

