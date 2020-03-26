Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,560 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Encana worth $5,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECA. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Encana during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Encana in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Encana in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Encana by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Encana by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 14,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ECA opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Encana Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04.

ECA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Encana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Encana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.26.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

