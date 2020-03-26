Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of PerkinElmer worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.21.

NYSE:PKI opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.37.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.14 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $171,000.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

