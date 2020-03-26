Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Employers worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Employers during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers in the third quarter valued at $62,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

In other Employers news, CEO Douglas D. Dirks sold 36,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $1,537,414.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,569 shares in the company, valued at $20,791,995.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.10. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.68 and a 1 year high of $45.23.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Employers had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

