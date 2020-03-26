Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $5.31 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 390.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 108.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after buying an additional 14,730 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,972,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TYL opened at $262.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.80. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.77 and a 52 week high of $340.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $310.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total transaction of $18,438,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,622 shares in the company, valued at $73,963,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.43, for a total transaction of $666,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,518,165.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,050 shares of company stock valued at $30,295,348 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.78.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

