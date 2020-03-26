Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $5.32 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 336.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 6,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NOC opened at $288.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.86. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.29 and a one year high of $385.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on NOC shares. TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $449.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.30.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total transaction of $1,420,460.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,918.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,278.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.