Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $5.42 Million Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Barnes Group worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Barnes Group by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Barnes Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Barnes Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group raised Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

Shares of B opened at $37.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. Barnes Group Inc. has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.30.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $370.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.93 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

