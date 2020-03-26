Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $5.60 Million Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 21,963 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of FLIR Systems worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,716,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $297,642,000 after acquiring an additional 84,474 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,262,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,812,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,099,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,426,000 after purchasing an additional 65,982 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,634,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,086,000 after purchasing an additional 107,337 shares during the period. Finally, SPF Beheer BV boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,503,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $78,308,000 after purchasing an additional 50,803 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $31.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.93. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $489.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.55 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

FLIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.