Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $5.72 Million Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ralph Lauren worth $5,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RL. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 15.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 677,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,681,000 after acquiring an additional 91,274 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,254,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 33,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $136.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

NYSE RL opened at $70.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.83 and a 200-day moving average of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 52-week low of $62.01 and a 52-week high of $133.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.