Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $5.77 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,890 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 438.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. 21.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KDP stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KDP. ValuEngine upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

