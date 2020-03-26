Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $6.20 Million Position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,383 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Quanta Services worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Quanta Services by 2,501.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $48,860.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,246.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PWR opened at $30.41 on Thursday. Quanta Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

