Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $6.58 Million Stock Holdings in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 96.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 738,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,973 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of SLM worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 43.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 321,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 97,794 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 6.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the third quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SLM by 13.5% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 119,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 14,198 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SLM news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $82,310.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SLM stock opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. SLM Corp has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. SLM had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that SLM Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLM shares. ValuEngine lowered SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer cut SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

