Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,969 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $7,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COG. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 257,190 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 50.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,244 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 20,889 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,253 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 245,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $2,832,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COG opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.38. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

