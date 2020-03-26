Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,132 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,695 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Covanta worth $7,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Covanta in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Covanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert S. Silberman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $194,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Covanta in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

CVA opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 149.83 and a beta of 1.22. Covanta Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $18.38.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,428.57%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

