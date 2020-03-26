Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,028 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,016,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 46.9% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,279,840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,767,000 after buying an additional 727,462 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1,121.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,252,000 after buying an additional 527,812 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,070,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,455,000 after buying an additional 510,442 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,683,073 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,775,000 after acquiring an additional 379,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $33.31 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.28 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,500.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director G Andrea Botta purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.67 per share, for a total transaction of $251,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,806.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 32,250 shares of company stock worth $1,479,045 over the last three months.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.36.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

