Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,551 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Masimo worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Masimo by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 131,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 142,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,447,000 after buying an additional 7,435 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $4,682,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 23,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $4,454,896.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,068 shares in the company, valued at $31,406,071.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 50,569 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $9,157,540.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,994,492.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,429 shares of company stock worth $18,110,381. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Masimo from to in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.06.

MASI opened at $159.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.41. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $118.93 and a 52 week high of $187.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $247.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

