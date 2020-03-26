Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 161,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4,174.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, grace capital bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000.

Shares of INDA opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average of $33.47. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

