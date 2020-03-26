Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 23,239 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,239 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIV. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 7.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 165,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,412,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,759,000 after acquiring an additional 39,864 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 64.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,601,000 after acquiring an additional 72,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $55,774.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,251.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,535,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,372,578.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,284 shares of company stock worth $6,504,580 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIV. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

AIV stock opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $55.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 51.85% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is 65.60%.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

