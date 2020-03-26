Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,981 Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,333 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of CDK Global worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CDK Global by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,238,000 after buying an additional 492,144 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in CDK Global by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,206,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,431,000 after buying an additional 1,911,327 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in CDK Global by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in CDK Global by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 60,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $56,230.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,194.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CDK Global from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 89.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.07. CDK Global Inc has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.94.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

