Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,403,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of 10x Genomics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Foresite Capital Management I LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $551,699,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,535,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,049,000 after acquiring an additional 385,217 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,333,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,284,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXG. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

Shares of NYSE TXG opened at $59.99 on Thursday. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $45.11 and a fifty-two week high of $108.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.24.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.40) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $651,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 946,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,645,043.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $2,213,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 793,750 shares of company stock worth $47,115,063 in the last 90 days.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

