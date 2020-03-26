Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 410.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,245 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 116,770 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Foot Locker worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 432.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker stock opened at $21.60 on Thursday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $65.04. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.92.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.83%.

FL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.