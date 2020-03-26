Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $6,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.1% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,775,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,025,000 after purchasing an additional 516,830 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 852,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,329,000 after buying an additional 317,757 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 490.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,762,000 after acquiring an additional 147,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,262,000 after acquiring an additional 132,176 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 745.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,379,000 after acquiring an additional 118,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

NYSE JLL opened at $91.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.31. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a twelve month low of $78.29 and a twelve month high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $198.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.