Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,117 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. FMR LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 112.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 376,287 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 28,936 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SIRI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. FBN Securities started coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

Shares of SIRI opened at $5.05 on Thursday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $319,496.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,230.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,885,567.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,001,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

