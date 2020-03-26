Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 26,982 Shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,982 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Ingevity worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Ingevity by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Ingevity by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NGVT opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Ingevity Corp has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $116.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.34.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.09 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 48.02% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Corp will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingevity news, CEO D Michael Wilson acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.12 per share, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Smith acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.13 per share, with a total value of $141,390.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,889.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 19,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,255. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $67.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Ingevity from to in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

