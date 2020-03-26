Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 463,648 Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 73.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463,648 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of DXC Technology worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 311.7% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. DXC Technology Co has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $67.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.10.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

