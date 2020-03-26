Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Takes $5.77 Million Position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250,040 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,768,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Banco Santander-Chile as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSAC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1,116.7% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $31.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $605.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

