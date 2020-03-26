Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SEI Investments worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEIC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter worth $1,155,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 7.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 55,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

SEI Investments stock opened at $41.80 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $69.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $423.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $769,724.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,760,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,382,707.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $7,453,605.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,581,977 shares in the company, valued at $583,446,579.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

