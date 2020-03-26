Analysts Anticipate Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will report $2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85. Air Products & Chemicals posted earnings per share of $1.92 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $9.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $11.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Air Products & Chemicals.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective (down from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.84.

APD opened at $191.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.69 and a 200-day moving average of $227.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products & Chemicals has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $257.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

